Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $159.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.83 and its 200 day moving average is $144.52. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

