Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after acquiring an additional 574,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,530,497,000 after purchasing an additional 68,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,489,149,000 after purchasing an additional 320,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,481,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,119,000 after purchasing an additional 164,261 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.07.

NYSE A opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.95. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

