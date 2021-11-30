Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 48 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,870 shares of company stock valued at $27,718,493. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $551.18 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.77 and a twelve month high of $559.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $504.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.94. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.