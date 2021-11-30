Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7,213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 339,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 334,708 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 60.4% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,764,000 after acquiring an additional 267,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 721.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 109,221 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at $7,429,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 94,967 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.68. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 2.18.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

