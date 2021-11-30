Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 70.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 898,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,305,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 568,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,232,000 after buying an additional 142,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of STRA opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.55. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.46 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

