CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CTS were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CTS by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CTS by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CTS by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CTS by 3,554.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CTS by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,018. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CTS. Cowen cut CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.41%.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

