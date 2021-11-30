Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,481,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Shares of CHKP opened at $111.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.55. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

