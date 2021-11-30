Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 900 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 36.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.05.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $2,288,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,810 shares of company stock worth $5,343,425 over the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.