Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,970,000 after buying an additional 1,024,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,236,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 175,651 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 581,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 122,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 475.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 89,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,632.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $446,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,004. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

