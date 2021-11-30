PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

