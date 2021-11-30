Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 503,620 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.