Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 709 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $89,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53.

