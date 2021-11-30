Short Interest in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Declines By 66.7%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTBIF opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

