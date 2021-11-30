Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,536 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after buying an additional 35,682 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,375,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,516,000 after buying an additional 59,605 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE opened at $131.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

