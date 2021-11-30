Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,182.01 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,430.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,310.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,674.69.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

