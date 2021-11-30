Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 6,387 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,435,000 after acquiring an additional 353,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,110,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $260.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.61. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.84 and a twelve month high of $266.44.

