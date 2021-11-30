iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,497 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 80,885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after buying an additional 596,828 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 30,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

