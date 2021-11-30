Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Grows By 86.3%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,276,600 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the October 31st total of 685,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,766.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

