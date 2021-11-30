Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Grows By 86.3%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,276,600 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the October 31st total of 685,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,766.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

