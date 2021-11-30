Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 31,506 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 215.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,506 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 907.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $152.40 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.57 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.64.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

