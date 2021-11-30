Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,842,991 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,207,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,842,991 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.34% of KeyCorp worth $66,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,720,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,769,000 after purchasing an additional 168,925 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in KeyCorp by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 373,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in KeyCorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.91%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

