Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,622 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.13% of Franklin Covey worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin Covey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of FC stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FC shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.