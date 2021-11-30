Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acushnet stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.