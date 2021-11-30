Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 150,422.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,547 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Fossil Group by 37.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,141 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,310,018 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 358,168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,433 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 72.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOSL opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.79 million, a P/E ratio of 400.67 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

