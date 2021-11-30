Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 12,245 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,245 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Duluth worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duluth during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Duluth by 23.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 62.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $425.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.