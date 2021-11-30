Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $74,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

