AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $70,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 24.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,711.35.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO stock opened at $1,838.69 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,941.36. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,777.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,617.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $30.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

