Marshall Wace LLP Sells 69,201 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 456.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 129,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $557.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.11. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

