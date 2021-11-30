Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $643,000 Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CryoLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,936,000 after acquiring an additional 171,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CryoLife by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after acquiring an additional 118,189 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CryoLife by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 99,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CryoLife by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 53,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CryoLife alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:CRY opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $682.77 million, a PE ratio of 578.86 and a beta of 1.49. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.