State Street Corp Raises Stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.20% of eGain worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in eGain during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the second quarter worth $174,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 69.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 52.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the second quarter worth $322,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGAN opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. eGain Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.32 million, a PE ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGAN shares. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eGain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

