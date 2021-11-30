Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 55.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $142.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.33. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.27 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 0.57.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 87.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

