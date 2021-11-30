InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of InfuSystem worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 48.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 28.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.10 million, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.98. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $134,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

