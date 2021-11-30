KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 192.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $413.84 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $248.41 and a one year high of $427.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.65.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,442. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

