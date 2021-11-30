Brokerages Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.61). Vapotherm posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

VAPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $54,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,996 shares of company stock worth $134,004 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Vapotherm by 4.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $550.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of -1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.