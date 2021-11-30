Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $164.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.81 and a 200 day moving average of $148.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

