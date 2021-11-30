Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRCT stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.08.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cricut in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

