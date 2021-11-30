Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CRCT stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.08.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cricut in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
