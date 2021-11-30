Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 99,448 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $92,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 40,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,872,000 after buying an additional 29,380 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $231.98 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $243.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.33 and a 200 day moving average of $205.57.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

CSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.71.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

