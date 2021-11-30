Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.4% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

NYSE BDN opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 475.03%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.