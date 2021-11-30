Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,114 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.39% of Enphase Energy worth $96,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $256.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.79, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Cowen raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.