Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 1,359 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Essent Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essent Group by 119.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

