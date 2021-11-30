Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Buys $10,080.00 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Ian Clements bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $10,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ian Clements also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Ian Clements bought 750 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,425.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $30,315.24.

MIRM stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $399.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.76. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 276.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $854,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 92,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 148.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $190,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.