BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Up 313.8% in November

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 313.8% from the October 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

BWAGF opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.28. BAWAG Group has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $65.72.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWAGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research report on Monday.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.