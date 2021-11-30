The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 17,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.90 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

