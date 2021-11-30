Comerica Bank Buys 1,279 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Snap by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,103,000 after acquiring an additional 270,632 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,692,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.31 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,949,846.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,838,407 shares of company stock worth $113,473,512.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.12.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

