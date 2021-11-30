Comerica Bank Acquires 9,279 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.