Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 39.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after buying an additional 302,925 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 21,354 shares of company stock worth $529,036 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.11. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

