Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.08.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.