NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Position Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in NewMarket by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NEU opened at $339.30 on Tuesday. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $432.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.48.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $622.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.