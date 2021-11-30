Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL opened at $124.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.46 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.98.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

CBRL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

