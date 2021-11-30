Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $317,000 Investment in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,990 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after purchasing an additional 116,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.43.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

