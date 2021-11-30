Critical Contrast: LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) & Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sema4 alerts:

This table compares Sema4 and LifeStance Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 N/A N/A -$39.91 million N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 11.64 -$13.13 million N/A N/A

LifeStance Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sema4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Sema4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sema4 and LifeStance Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00 LifeStance Health Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Sema4 presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 89.68%. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 184.50%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Sema4.

Profitability

This table compares Sema4 and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group -37.13% -13.08% -9.42%

Summary

Sema4 beats LifeStance Health Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.